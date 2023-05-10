Beloved NJ dog walker killed in fatal hit-and-run, man charged

🐶 A motorcyclist and dog walker was struck and killed in North Bergen Friday

🐶 Officials have charged a Jersey City man with leaving the scene of the crash

🐶 The victim is remembered for his smile and generosity

NORTH BERGEN — A Jersey City man is charged with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a dog walker who was well-known and appreciated by his community.

Josh Huayamave, 23, was struck in North Bergen on Friday night, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said the North Bergen man's motorcycle was found first in the road near Granton and Liberty Avenues around 9 p.m. Police searched the area and after some time, Huayamave was found injured nearly half a mile away on 76th Street just off Tonnelle Ave/Route 9. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

Julian Palacios, 30, is accused of driving a blue Honda Civic that was involved in a crash with Huayamave's motorcycle. Prosecutor Esther Suarez says Palacios did not stay at the scene.

Palacios was arrested in Long Branch on Tuesday. He was first taken to a medical facility. He will be taken to Hudson County jail. He's charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death and fourth-degree obstruction.

🐶 Dog walker remembered for kindness

Huayamave was mourned this weekend with a tribute at North Bergen Dog Park, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported. His family told the outlet that he had started an unofficial dog-walking business as a teenager and then made it official in January.

Another memorial was created near Granton and Liberty Avenues. People left balloons, candles, and messages written on the guardrails.

Memorial for Joshua Huayamave (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Memorial for Joshua Huayamave (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

A GoFundMe for Huayamave's family was created by pet groomer Daniela Salazar.

"His generosity and the way he connected with the dogs he took care of was rare. He always brought light and [positivity] whenever he walk in; we will never forget his smile when he brought in clients to our shop," Salazar said. "He was a gem of a person who had the magic to talk to our dogs."

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

