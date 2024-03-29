According to the State of New Jersey Department of Education's State Aid Summaries, 63 South Jersey School Districts will have their State Funding cut for the next School Year. Among those losing State Aid, Ocean County has 17 School Districts that will have to deal with those cuts.

Parents want to know if their children are getting the best education available. The traditional measure of a school's ability to execute its primary mission of education is test scores for the subjects of Math and Reading.

The Best and Worst Public Schools In Ocean County

A platform that has gathered information about each school's Proficiency is the website Public School Review. They have used the Proficiency Scores from each New Jersey School to rank every school in the state and each county.

Their research found that among the 117 Public Schools in Ocean County, the average Math Proficiency Score is 22 percent, and the average Reading Proficiency Score is 44 percent. Those average Proficiency Scores are below the New Jersey State Proficiency Averages (Math: 26 percent - Reading: 47 percent).

These are the Ocean County Public Schools ranked inside the top 50 percent of New Jersey Public Schools by Public School Review:

1. Marine Of Technology And Environmental Science (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top One percent of schools in New Jersey, Marine Of Technology And Environmental Science High School Math Proficiency is ≥95 percent, which is significantly higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Marine Of Technology And Environmental Science High School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is ≥95 percent, which is impressively higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

2. Ocean County Vocational Technical School Waretown Center (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 20 percent of schools in New Jersey, Ocean County Technical High School in Waretown Math Proficiency is 40-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Ocean County Technical High School in Waretown Students' Reading Proficiency is 60-79 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

3. Memorial Middle School (6th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 20 percent of schools in New Jersey, Memorial Middle School Math Proficiency is 48 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Memorial Middle School Students' Reading Proficiency is 60 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

4. Ocean County Vocational Technical School Grunin Performing Arts Academy (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Ocean County VTS Grunin PAA Math Proficiency is 30-34 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Ocean County VTS Grunin PAA Students' Reading Proficiency is 65-69 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

5. Beach Haven School (Pre-K to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Beach Haven School Math Proficiency is 40-49 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Beach Haven School Students' Reading Proficiency is 50-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

6. Bay Head Elementary School (Kindergarten to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Bay Head Elementary School Math Proficiency is 35-39 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Bay Head Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 55-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

7. New Egypt Middle School (6th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, New Egypt Middle Math Proficiency is 31 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, New Egypt Middle School Students' Reading Proficiency is 64 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

8. Island Heights Elementary School (Pre-K to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Island Heights Elementary Math Proficiency is 30-34 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Island Heights Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 55-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

9. New Egypt High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, New Egypt High School Math Proficiency is 30-34 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, New Egypt High School Students' Reading Proficiency is 55-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

10. Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School (Pre-K to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Nellie F. Bennett Elementary Math Proficiency is 44 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 50 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

11. Point Pleasant Borough High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Point Pleasant High School Math Proficiency is 43 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Point Pleasant High School Students' Reading Proficiency is 50 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

12. Ocean Road Elementary School (Pre-K to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Ocean Road Elementary Math Proficiency is 35 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Ocean Road Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 53 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

13. Jackson Memorial High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Jackson Memorial High School Math Proficiency is 28 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Jackson Memorial High School Students' Reading Proficiency is 57 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

14. Carl W. Goetz Middle School (6th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Carl W. Goetz Middle Math Proficiency is 32 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Carl W. Goetz Middle School Students' Reading Proficiency is 54 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

15. G. Harold Antrim Elementary School (Pre-K to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, G. Harold Antrim Elementary Math Proficiency is 39 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, G. Harold Antrim Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 49 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

The Worst Proficiency Public Schools In Ocean County

These are the Ocean County Public Schools that have a 3 out of 10 or lower rating by Public School Review:

17. Joseph A. Citta Elementary School (Pre-K to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Joseph A. Citta Elementary Math Proficiency is 13 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Joseph A. Citta Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 38 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

16. Osbornville Elementary School (Kindergarten to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Osbornville Elementary Math Proficiency is 10-14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Osbornville Elementary Students' Reading Proficiency is 35-39 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

15. Tuckerton Elementary School (Pre-K to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Tuckerton Elementary School Math Proficiency is 10-14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Tuckerton Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 35-39 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

14. West Dover Elementary School (Kindergarten to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, West Dover Elementary School Math Proficiency is 10-14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, West Dover Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 35-39 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

13. East Dover Elementary School (Kindergarten to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, East Dover Elementary Math Proficiency is 14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, East Dover Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 36 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

12. Walnut Street Elementary School (Kindergarten to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Walnut Street Elementary Math Proficiency is 14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Walnut Street Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 35 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

11. Frog Pond Elementary School (3rd to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Frog Pond Elementary Math Proficiency is 14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Frog Pond Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 33 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

10. Clara B. Worth Elementary School (Pre-K to 4th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Clara B. Worth Elementary Math Proficiency is 15-19 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Clara B. Worth Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 25-29 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

9. Lakewood Middle School (6th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Lakewood Middle School Math Proficiency is 16 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Lakewood Middle School Students' Reading Proficiency is 30 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

8. Bayville Elementary School (Pre-K to 4th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Bayville Elementary School Math Proficiency is 10-14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Bayville Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 30-34 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

7. Ella G Clarke Elementary School (2nd to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Ella G Clarke Elementary Math Proficiency is 17 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Ella G Clarke Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 22 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

6. Emma Havens Young Elementary School (Kindergarten to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Emma Havens Young Elementary Math Proficiency is 11 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Emma Havens Young Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 35 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

5. Oak Street Elementary School (2nd to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Oak Street Elementary Math Proficiency is 17 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Oak Street Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 21 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

4. Ocean Charter School (Kindergarten to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Ocean Charter School Math Proficiency is 10-14 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Ocean Charter School Students' Reading Proficiency is 20-24 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

3. Lakehurst Elementary School (Pre-K to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Lakehurst Elementary School Math Proficiency is ≤5 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Lakehurst Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 30-34 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

2. Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary School (Pre-K to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary School Math Proficiency is 6-9 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary School Students' Reading Proficiency is 20-24 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

1. South Toms River Elementary School (Kindergarten to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, South Toms River Elementary Math Proficiency is 6-9 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, South Toms River Elementary Students' Reading Proficiency is 20-24 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

