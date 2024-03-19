There is nothing more 2024 than visiting your favorite local brewery and seeing people on their phones rating their favorite beers. The UnTappd App has over 11 million users who submit reviews of craft beers and share with others online what they like or dislike about different beers and breweries.

Untappd has released its Community Awards for Craft Beers based on reviews from the 2023 calendar year. In order to qualify for the awards, a beer must receive at least 50 check-ins from 50 different users and the highest rated brews will be recognized.

Even though only 1.65 percent of Craft Beers in the Untappd database won awards, almost 30 percent of Craft Breweries around the world produced beers that won awards. There are many great Craft Drink Producers in South Jersey.

These South Jersey Produced Craft Breweries received Untappd Community Awards

*Anglesea Aleworks

-Wah Wah Watch Butterscotch is the second-best "Strong Ale - American" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.833 Rating)

-Doo Whip is the number one "Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.846 Rating)

*Axe & Arrow Brewing

-Waffle Cones - Graham Slam is the number one ranked "Cream Ale" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.171 Rating)

-Axe Tea: Peach is the number one "Hard Seltzer" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.349 rating)

-Chido Churro is the number one " Stout - White / Golden" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.234 Rating)

-Black Gold is the number two ranked "Stout - Imperial / Double Oatmeal" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.103 Rating)

Behr Brewing located in Lower Township, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

*Behr Brewing

-Bluebehry is the third-highest ranked "Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat" Craft Brew in New Jersey with a 3.817 Rating

-Rick is the number one "Sour - Other Gose" Craft Beer in New Jersey with a 3.875 Rating

*Bonesaw Brewing Company

-Le Petit Démon is the second-best "Belgian Blonde" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.821 rating)

*Cape May Brewing Company

-Shore Tea Peach Hard Tea is the number one "Flavored Malt Beverage" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.968 Rating)

-Oh Say Can You Sea is the third-best "Hard Seltzer" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.349 rating)

- Hard Iced Tea is the third-best "Malt Beer" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.666 Rating)

-Limoncello Shandy is the second-best "Wheat Beer - Other" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.927 Rating)

-Red To Red is the third-highest ranked "Scottish Ale" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.649 Rating)

-The Grove (3.839 Rating) and The Bog Cranberry Shandy (3.819 Rating) are the number two and three rated "Shandy / Radler" Craft Beers in New Jersey

-Mop Water 5-Spiced Ale is the top-rated "Spiced / Herbed Beer" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.869 Rating)

*Cold Spring Brewery

-Not Ye Grandpappy's Sarsparilla is the second-ranked "Malt Beer" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.962 Rating)

*Farmers & Bankers Brewing

-Strong Like Bull is the third-best "Belgian Strong Dark Ale" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.765 Rating)

*Glasstown Brewing Company

-It's A Wonderful Ale is the second best "Winter Ale" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.798 Rating)

Gusto Brewing is located in North Cape May, New Jersey Photo by Josh Hennig/Townsquare media loading...

*Gusto Brewing Company

-Good Talk is the third-best "Bitter - Session / Ordinary" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.008 Rating)

-Uncanny Valley is the second-best "IPA - Black / Cascadian Dark Ale" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.019 Rating)

-Illusion Express is the number two ranked "IPA - Fruited" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.059 Rating)

-Out There is the third-best "Mild - Dark" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.993 Rating)

-Little Spoon is the third-ranked "Stout - Oatmeal" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.022 Rating)

-Waiting In the Sky is the top-rated "Schwarzbier" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.108 Rating)

*Ludlam Island Brewery

-Hammock Nap is the number one rated "Brown Ale - American" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.97 Rating)

-Irish Potato Brown Ale is the third-best "Brown Ale - Other" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.828 Rating)

-Becky is the top-rated "Pumpkin / Yam Beer" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.003 Rating)

-Harry's Coffee Pale Ale is the third-best "Rye Beer" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.769 Rating)

-Harry’s Darker Side is the second-best " Stout - Imperial / Double Coffee" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.156 Rating)

*MudHen Brewing Company

-Hero Boy is the number one rated "Belgian Strong Dark Ale" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.853 Rating)

-Sea Tiger is the third-best "IPA - White / Wheat" Craft Brew (3.702 Rating)

-Wee Heavy Wilson is the second best "Scotch Ale/Wee Heavy" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.98 Rating)

*Ship Bottom Brewery

-Linvilla Orchards Hard Cider is the number one rated "Cider - Sweet" Craft Brew in New Jersey (3.848 Rating)

-Lascala’s Fire Blood Orange IPA is the third-best "IPA - Fruited" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.018 Rating)

-Lil’ Coconut Ale is the second-best "Winter Warmer" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.914 Star Rating)

*Slack Tide Brewing Company

-7 Seas is the number one "Blonde / Golden Ale - Other" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.216 Rating)

-Dry Dock is the number two ranked " Stout - White / Golden" Craft Beer in New Jersey with a 4.151 Rating

*Somers Point Brewing Company

-Dubbel Down is the third-best "Belgian Dubbel" Style Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.904 Rating)

*Swedesboro Brewing Company

-Trinity Tripel is the second-best "Belgian Tripel" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.165 Rating)

-Wee Elephant, Barrel-Aged is the number one "Scotch Ale/Wee Heavy" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.994 Rating)

-Cabin Fever CPB is the number one "Porter - American" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.049 Rating)

-JulTide is the number one "Winter Ale" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.971 Rating)

The Seed Craft Beer is located in Atlantic City, NJ Photo from Google Maps loading...

*The Seed: A Living Beer Project

-All Through Time is the number one rated "Altbier - Traditional" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.924 Rating)

-Time Given is the second-best "Kölsch" Craft Beer in New Jersey with a 4.005 Rating

-As Simple As Thought? is the top-rated "Lager - Amber / Red" (4.134) and the number one "Lager - Helles" ( 4.181) Craft Beer in New Jersey

-Ancestral Soil is the top-ranked "Lager - Pale" Craft Brew in New Jersey with a 4.152 Rating

-Cozy Up is the top-ranked "Mild - Dark" Craft Beer in New Jersey with a 4.033 Rating

-When One Is Loved is the number one "Pale Ale - American" Craft Brew in New Jersey with a 4.254 Rating

-Kontinental (4.126 Rating) is the number one "Pilsner - Other" Craft Beer in New Jersey and The Seed's Fiore (4.136 Rating is the top-rated "Pilsner - Italian" Craft Brew in New Jersey

-Mooey On Purple (4.086 Rating) and Moments (4.027 Rating) are the top two "Bitter - Session/Ordinary" Craft Beers in New Jersey

-Tangerines And String Quartets (Citra And Sabro) is the number one ranked "Brett Beer" in New Jersey (4.151 Rating)

-Replete Trees: Volume 3 is the number one "Farmhouse Ale - Saison" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.367 Rating)

-At First Light - Guatemala is the number one "Stout - Coffee" Craft Beer in New Jersey with a 4.239 Rating

-Danko is the number one "Rye Beer" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.02 Rating)

-Old Doctrines is the number one "Strong Ale - Other" Craft Beer in New Jersey (4.239 Rating)

*Three 3's Brewing Company

-Jersey Life is the third-best "Lager - American Light" Craft Beer in New Jersey with a 3.692 rating

*Tonewood Brewing

-Living Thing is the top-ranked "Lager - Dark" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.148 Rating)

-Vermilion is the number one "Lager - Vienna" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.892 Rating)

-Wave Shift is the second-best "IPA - Rye" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.934 rating)

-Occasional Magic is the number two ranked "Fruit Beer" in New Jersey (4.048 Rating)

-Binfield is the number one "Bitter - Best" Craft Brew in New Jersey (4.07 Rating)

-Bend is the third-best "Brown Ale - American" Craft Beer in New Jersey (3.902)

For the full list of New Jersey Craft Breweries to win Untappd Awards, you can visit the website here. If you want to learn more about some of the great South Jersey Craft Drink Producers, check out this overview of the Craft Breweries in Cape May County: