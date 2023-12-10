Two South Jersey businesses will have Grand Openings of new locations in 2024 thanks to the acquisition of the Beachwoods Restaurant in the Townsend's Inlet section of Sea Isle City.

Anthony's Sea Isle City owner, Anthony Foster, has acquired the Beachwoods Restaurant located on Landis Avenue between 86th and 87th streets. Originally opened in 2020, Anthony's has become a popular Italian Restaurant in Sea Isle City at the corner of 44th Street and Landis Avenue. This is the Jersey Shore location of Foster's restaurants; The Anthony's Restaurant Group includes the Anthony's Ristorante in Springfield, PA, and the Anthony's at Paxson Hollow.

With Anthony's Sea Isle City restaurant moving to the southern end of the island, the former location will be rented out to another South Jersey business owner. Starting in 2024, the corner of 44th Street and Landis Avenue will become the second location of Blitz's Market Sea Isle City. Ross DelRomano took over the operations of Blitz's Market on the corner of 86th Street and Landis Avenue in 2016, which led to construction for upgrading the property.

DelRomano's upgrades to the Blitz's Market property at 86th Street in Sea Isle City were part of the overall makeover of the Townsend's Inlet section of the island after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Multiple properties between 85th and 88th streets on Landis Avenue got major makeovers to the extent that if you vacationed or lived in that area over 20 years ago, you may not recognize part of the town.

The property across the street from DelRomano's Blitz's Market on Landis Avenue is where the Busch's Seafood Restaurant and Lounge used to operate for over 100 years. The original building was demolished back in 2014 and The Dunes at Shroebreak Resorts was built in its place. At The Dunes is where the Beachwood Restaurant has operated for the last several years and December 10th will be their last day because Anthony's Sea Isle City Restaurant is moving in this offseason.

There is some irony that one of the original projects that led to the makeover of Townsend's Inlet has a decade later set the stage for two Sea Isle City businesses to have Grand Openings ahead of the 2024 Summer Season.