As we get ready to flip the calendar to 2024, you might be looking for a spot bring in the New Year for that first breakfast.

Tasting Table is one of my favorite websites, and they listed the 20 best South Jersey breakfast spots with 10 coming from our listening area (Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties).

Let's take a look at the 10 who made their list for 2023!

First up at 942 S Delsea Drive in Vineland is Krumbs Cake.

You can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which feature homemade hot honey poured on top.

Next up is a staple with multiple Cape May County locations, Uncle Bill’s Pancake House.

Uncle Bill's Pancake House does serve (duh) the best pancakes you've ever had in your life, but it also has a vast menu with your classic breakfast choices on it like eggs and breakfast meats. With multiple locations in Ocean City, Avalon, Cape May, Stone Harbor, and Wildwood, wherever this summer takes you on the Jersey Shore, hit up Uncle Bill's Pancake House for the breakfast of your dreams.

A new kid on the block has emerged in Ocean City, and you'll be hooked when you try Hooked on Breakfast at 916 Asbury Ave.

With a pretty gigantic menu including breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, farm fresh eggs, and so many sides that you'll wonder if you should just order five and call it a day, Hooked On Breakfast has it all. Don't forget to try out a South Jersey classic, too: scrapple.

At 86th and The Bay in Sea Isle City is Sunset Pier.

Sunset Pier in Sea Isle City down the shore is a scenic brunch option that is definitely worth traveling to. You can't go wrong with the Texas-style french toast, one of the omelets, or Pat's Famous "JYD" sandwich with pork roll, scrapple, bacon, egg, and cheese on a Kaiser roll.

The Key West Cafe is at 44701 Pacific Ave in Wildwood.

Featured on the menu are favorite items like the Philly cheesesteak omelet, coconut and chocolate chip hot cakes, and the Mexican egg wrap with a spicy kick. And don't forget to check out the rotating specials, either.

Isabel's Bakery & Cafe at 2285 Dune Drive in Avalon is another favorite spot.

Delicious homemade bread options like sun-dried tomato bread, pastries like gourmet cinnamon rolls and sticky buns, and breakfast sandwiches like the pesto manifesto (pesto, egg, and provolone cheese on a croissant) are all options that await you.

Next on the list, we head back to Ocean City, where Dead End Bakehouse is located at 1050 Bay Ave.

What really shines here, though, are the delicious bagels. They are made daily from scratch, and along with a wide variety of them, there are also many toppings to choose from, including specialty cream cheeses and different breakfast sandwich choices.

At 6019 Main Street in Mays Landing is Mia's Cafe.

We delight in the chicken and waffles (with a side of watermelon), the warm French toast with fresh fruit, and the poached eggs with a side of breakfast potatoes. You can't go wrong with any of the options here.

I have been here once and really enjoyed the Italian sausage omelet during my visit.

Have you tried The Smithville Bakery at 3 North New York Road in Smithville?

Smithville Bakery often provides choices like pumpkin stuffed french toast and the sweet Italian sausage benedict. Dine in or take your order to go and walk around the charming town.

The Smithville Bakery is one of my favorite places to visit, I love the cinnamon raisin french toast and their homemade doughnuts.

At 315 Ocean Street in Cape May is Georges Place.

A modern, fun brunch place, George's Place in Cape May offers plenty of seating in a trendy brunch place complete with an a la carte menu, tiramisu waffles, and limoncello french toast.

I have been to Georges's Place a few times and have tried the Banana french toast, and a couple of their omelets, and will definitely be back for another go-around in 2024!

We know there are plenty of great options all over the area, but try out one of these sports in 2024 and let us know what you think!