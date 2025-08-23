On Saturday, August 16th, when Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski first told the media that Zack Wheeler has a blood clot in up Upper Right Extremity, the conversation naturally shifted from questions about his health as a pitcher to thoughts and prayers for his recovery to a normal life as a father and husband.

A few days later, the Phillies Ace Starting Pitcher had a thrombolysis procedure to remove the blood clot. With the timetable for his return To Be Determined, the Phillies organization had already started to plan for a regular season pitching rotation without Zack Wheeler.

But on Saturday afternoon, the Phillies gave an official update on Wheeler's health that did not just rule him out for the rest of the regular season, but officially ends his season for the 2025 MLB Playoffs.

Wheeler Needs More Surgery Before He Can Pitch Again For The Phillies

The Phillies Superstar Pitcher had a follow-up evaluation and received second opinions about what the next step would be after the blood clot removal surgery. Five days after his first procedure, Zack Wheeler needs to have a second surgery in his shoulder region.

In a press release from the Phillies organization, they announced that Wheeler has been diagnosed with "Venous Thoracic Outlet Syndrome". Doctors have ordered the Right-Handed Pitcher to undergo Thoracic Outlet Decompression Surgery in the coming weeks.

According to the doctors at the Cleveland Clinic:

"Venous thoracic outlet syndrome (VTOS) is a condition that affects your subclavian veins (that) take blood from your tissues back to your heart and lungs to collect oxygen. The subclavian vein is in your arm behind your collarbone (clavicle).

In VTOS, you have a squeezed (compressed) vein in the thoracic outlet. People with VTOS often have arm soreness, swelling or discoloration."

What originally led to doctors discovering the Blood Clot in Zack Wheeler started with the Phillies pitcher complaining about unusual soreness in his shoulder.

The recovery timetable for Thoracic Outlet Decompression Surgery is six to eight months, which rules out Wheeler from starting in any games for the Phillies until at minimum Opening Day of the 2026 MLB season. A more conservative estimate would have Wheeler returning to the mound for the Phillies in June 2026.

Here is a summary of what Thoracic Outlet Decompression Surgery means according to Temple Health:

"This surgery involves removing the first rib and surrounding structures (such as scar tissue, extra cervical rib, and certain muscles) that were pressing in on the vessels and nerves. It is an inpatient surgery done under general anesthesia.

Typical hospitalization is 2-3 days, and it requires physical therapy afterwards. A sling is typically not required, and patients will have limited use of their arm and hand directly after surgery."

Now that Zack Wheeler 2025 season is officially over, the Phillies will continue to see if Aaron Nola and Tijuan Walker can pitch well enough over the coming weeks to have a role for the pitching staff in the 2025 postseason.

The Phillies can also call up top prospect Andrew Painter if they want to get another pitcher into the rotation for the month of September. Painter is returning from Tommy John Surgery and has struggled with control in his starts in the Minor Leagues.

Without Zack Wheeler, the Phillies will be depending heavily on their three Left-Handed Pitchers. Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, and Jesus Luzardo could be your top three starting pitchers for Philadelphia in the 2025 MLB Playoffs, a bold strategy that has not been utilized in almost 30 years.

