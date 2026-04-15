Over the last 20 plus years, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been the premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization. The biggest names in combat sports have competed in the UFC over the last three decades.

Six UFC Fight Cards were hosted in Atlantic City from 2000 to 2005. But while Atlantic City has been fortunate to have two UFC Fight Nights hosted at Boardwalk Hall since 2018, Philadelphia has only host three UFC events over the last 20 years:

-UFC 101 in 2009

-UFC 133 in 2011

-UFC on ESPN 2

As part of the celebration of the 250 years anniversary of the Declaration of Independence signed in Philadelphia, the UFC will join the list of major sporting events coming to the City of Brotherly Love in 2026.

Details of Major UFC Event coming to Philadelphia This Summer

On the Tuesday edition of The Pat McAfee Show, UFC President and CEO Dana White along with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that UFC 330 will be hosted at Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Scheduled for Saturday, August 15th, this upcoming UFC event is expected to feature a championship fight as the headliner for the fight card in Philadelphia. This fight card will take place 62 days after the highly publicized UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card hosted on the South Lawn of the White House.

Governor Shapiro told The Pat McAfee Show:

"This is a huge year for Pennsylvania (with) all eyes are on the Commonwealth as we celebrate America 250, and host some of the biggest sporting events in the world in the place where it all started. From UFC and March Madness to the FIFA World Cup and the NFL Draft, we’re excited to host world-class sporting events that will bring with them incredible opportunities for our businesses, our communities, and our fans"

Local Fighters Who Could Be Part of UFC 330 Philadelphia Event

One of the local UFC Fighters who could get a spot on UFC 330 in August is Joe "Bodybagz" Pyfer. Originally from Vineland, New Jersey, the 29-year-old Middleweight trains at Marquez MMA in Philadelphia. Pyfer is a couple of weeks removed from the biggest victory of his career, a Technical Knockout Victory over former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, brothers Kyle and Chris Daukaus would be ideal candidates to be a part of UFC 330 under different circumstances. Kyle is already scheduled to fight Bo Nickal at the UFC Freedom 250 card, while his brother Chris has not fought in the UFC since 2023.

The UFC's Number Six Ranked Welterweight, Sean Brady, is another Philadelphia-born fighter. Training at Renzo Gracie Philly, Brady is currently scheduled to fight Joaquin Buckley at UFC 328 in Newak, New Jersey on May 9th. If Brady comes out of his next fight with a clean bill of health, he could be part of the UFC 330 Fight Card in August.