One of The Most Polluted Rivers in U.S. Runs Along New Jersey

New Jersey is a state surrounded by water, with the Atlantic Ocean along the Eastern Coastline and the Delaware River along their border with Pennsylvania. But these bodies of water have been subject to pollution for years.

Even though the Clean Water Act was enacted in 1948, the Environmental Protection Agency has not been able to stop the contamination of important waterways in the United States. The runoff from Chemical Plants, Slaughterhouses, and Oil Refineries contaminates the nearby creeks, lakes, and rivers. These unnatural elements that get into the water creates Toxic Algae that is harmful to all animal life in and around these bodies of water.

Research by the Environmental Integrity Project found that 97 percent of the Delaware River and its connected waterways are impaired due to contamination. The reason for the high level of pollution in the Delaware River is because of the high levels of fecal bacteria in the wastewater that comes from the surrounding states of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Ducks in Delaware Bay of the New Jersey coastline Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

According to EcoCation, the Delaware River is one of the Most Polluted Rivers in the United States. Here is their assessment of the major body of water that runs along the western border of New Jersey:

"The Delaware River (is) one of the most polluted rivers in the (United States). The Delaware River, a vital waterway for the northeastern United States, contends with various threats, including sewage overflow and industrial waste. Climate change concerns loom large, further endangering the river’s well-being. This once-pristine river now demands our attention and dedicated efforts to preserve its ecological richness."

Seems like the people who are supposed to help rectify this situation are not actually taking care of this. I understand there are complications with this issue of contaminated waterways, but remember the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again but expecting a different result.