I remember back in the 1990s there were brochures and Public Service Announcements that would inform people about Recycling. But some of those guidelines have changed over the years with multiple new laws enacted in New Jersey over the last 20 years.

Some items cannot be trashed or recycled with everything else at your home or business. If you do not comply with New Jersey laws could lead to you being fined and repeated violations could result in your business receiving a suspension of the operating license.

What Items Are Illegal To Trash In New Jersey

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*Smartphones, Cell Phones, iPads, Kindle

These are potential fire hazards because as batteries age, they become more potentially combustible. You can either drop off your old devices at the local Municipal Authority or some stores accept old phones to potentially be refurbished.

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*Lighters

This one is tricky because it can go in the plastic recycles only IF the lighter fluid is empty and it can no longer create a spark. If the lighter can still create a spark, it could become a flammable hazard and cannot go in the regular trash.

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*Medications

While empty plastic bottles can be recycled, old prescriptions cannot be dumped in the trash because they can get wet and be toxic. Also, you are not supposed to flush them down the toilet because today's medications can cause havoc in the water supply chain or damage pipes.

Contact your local municipality about where to bring old medications so they can be responsibly disposed of.

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*Television

Both old Television boxes and Smart TVs are made from hazardous materials. Aside from the plastic and plexiglass that comprise the devices, there are also electronics and chemicals in these TVs that make it illegal to put in the regular trash.

You should contact your local Municipality to find out how to dispose of your old TVs or you can bring your old Smart TVs to certain stores and they can refurbish them.

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*Motor Oil and Car Batteries

Both contain flammable materials and are toxic. Most motor oil containers are plastic and if the bottle is completely empty, it can be recycled.

You can bring expired motor oil and old automotive batteries to your local Municipal Authority-designated drop-off site. Also, some automotive stores and marinas will accept your old batteries and motor oil because they can properly dispose of them.

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*Paint

Dry or Empty paint cans can go in the trash. But any Latex or Oil-based paints can not be put in the trash because they are both toxic and potentially flammable. Contact your local Municipality for instructions on how to dispose.

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*Household Batteries

Whether these are the batteries in your TV Remote or Flash Light, these batteries are made of elements and compounds that can be toxic along with flammable. Contact your local Municipality for more information on how to dispose of them.

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*Thermometers and Thermostats

The old-school glass thermometers contain the chemical mercury and some Thermostats contain hazardous chemicals. These cannot be placed in the trash and must be disposed of at a Hazardous Collection Drop-Off location.

Instead of putting old household items in the trash, sometimes people think about donating to Goodwill or local Thrift stores. Here is a list of items not accepted at New Jersey Goodwill locations: