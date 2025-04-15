Beware New Jersey: Speed Limit Changes Coming To State Highway

Over the last four decades, visitors to The Wildwoods have seen changes to the roads that enter the island.

Whether you take Exit 6 off the Garden State Parkway for North Wildwood or Exit 4 for the City of Wildwood, both highways and bridges entering the Shore Town have gone through a metamorphosis.

The biggest change for locals and vacationers coming to The Wildwoods was the overhaul of North Wildwood Boulevard in the 1990s.

The current set of bridges that connect the drivers from the mainland on Route 147 to Ocean Drive entering North Wildwood was a major construction project that replaced hazardous bridges that were dangerous for travelers.

Now 30 years, the latest update on this major South Jersey Highway will impact drivers heading into North Wildwood.

Beware of This Traffic Pattern Change on Route 147

The New Jersey Department of Transportation sent a letter to the Middle Township City Council detailing changes to the Speed Limit on a specific section of Route 147 entering North Wildwood.

According to the US Census Bureau, the Middle Township border extends to both bridges on Route 147, and the North Wildwood city limit begins at the bottom of the Beach Creek Bridge.

Even though the majority of Route 147 runs through Middle Township, the North Wildwood Boulevard Highway is a State Road and ultimately the responsibility of New Jersey DOT.

Here is the breakdown of how the Speed Limits are changing:

*From the Garden State Parkway to the Grassy Sound Free Bridge, the Speed Limit will remain 50 MPH

*The section from the bottom of the Grassy Sound Free Bridge to the beginning of the Beach Creek Bridge, where Route 147 merges with Ocean Drive (County Road 619), will decrease to 40 MPH

*At the bottom of the Beach Creek Bridge, where the start of the North Wildwood City Border, drivers will be required to decrease their speed to 25 MPH (previously 30 MPH)

While the New Jersey DOT is still in the process of installing all of the traffic signs for these changes, the new Speed Limits are already being enforced and became effective in March 2025. So remember to Slow Down when driving into the City of North Wildwood.

