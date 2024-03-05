During the School Year, families that are struggling financially can lean on government-funded programs that help supply children with School Lunches and other food options. But when the kids are off from School for the Summer, many of those food options disappear for almost three months.

This is why the United States Department of Agriculture announced the new Summer Grocery Benefits for Children, also known as the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Program. This program is intended to provide almost 21 million children in the United States with grocery benefits so their families will be able to afford food during the Summer months.

35 States Participating in New Summer EBT Program

Joe Atchison III, the New Jersey Assistant Secretary of Agriculture, confirmed in a Press Release that New Jersey is one of the 35 states a part of this new Summer EBT Program:

“The addition of Summer EBT will provide another opportunity for children and families in need to purchase healthy and nutritious food during the summer months when school lunch programs are not available. - No child or family should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is an important step in bridging food security gaps for all New Jersey families.”

This Summer EBT Program will provide New Jersey Families with $120 per eligible child to use toward food purchases, similar to SNAP Benefits. These Grocery funds can be used at grocery stores, authorized retailers, and farmers markets throughout the state.

Which NJ Children will Receive Summer EBT Funds?

Eligible Children in New Jersey whose families will receive Summer EBT Funds will include:

*Students who participate in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs

*Children whose families meet the minimum Income Threshold to qualify for Federal Free and Reduced-Price Meals

*Families of minors who attend schools that provide free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision

*Children of families who are enrolled in SNAP, TANF, or Foster Care Benefits

For more information about the Summer EBT and New Jersey Family's Eligibility, visit the state's Summer EBT website here.