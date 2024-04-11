Drive down Route 9 in Cape May County and you will see an old mini golf course and a lighthouse.

Coming in May you'll be able to stop in have a beer and play some golf at Meyers Lighthouse Brewing Company at 2576 N. Route 9 in Ocean View.

Located on Rt. 9 in the town of Ocean View, a quarter mile north of Sea Isle Blvd., Meyers Lighthouse Brewing will feature a taproom as well as outdoor seating and a mini golf course. The brewery will serve a variety of beer styles such as hazy IPAs, sours, stouts, and more. Meyers Lighthouse Brewing will focus on bringing exciting, high-quality beer to the Ocean View area and contributing to the vibrant culture of the community.

It ads the the great brewery scene in Cape May County, joining places like Ludlam Island Brewery, Slack Tide Brewing Company, Whale Tale Brewing Company, Bucket Brigade Brewery, Behr Brewing, Cold Spring Brewery, Cape May Brewing Company, Anglesea Ale Works and MudHen Brewing Company.

The new brewery will feature 12 taps in the tasting room and ample outdoor seating, it also have a local brewer per the social media announcement.

Meyers Lighthouse Brewing also reintroduces a local brewer to the area. Originally from Tuckahoe, Andrew Swanson moved to Somers Point and now resides in Upper Township. Swanson has been brewing professionally since 2017 and in 2020 graduated from the American Brewers Guild Intensive Brewing Science & Engineering course while serving as head brewer at Swedesboro Brewing Company. Swanson has been head of brewing at Meyers Brewing in Fishtown since March 2023.

Since 2021, Meyers Brewing Company has had a location in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. The new space will have a brewery and taproom, and the mini golf course will reopen on the property.

Can't wait to check this place out and play some golf!