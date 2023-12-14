Former Holy Spirit star Gavin Liepe, who played his college football at The College of New Jersey, is replacing Frank Riggitano at Middle Township.

Riggitano, who stepped down after 22 years with the Panthers, is the all-time win leader in Cape May County.

Liepe has spent the past three seasons on the Panthers coaching staff and was their defensive coordinator last season.

“Middle Township High School is pleased to introduce Gavin as our next head football coach,” the school said in a social media post. “Gavin brings with him a strong pedigree, of football from every level of the game. We look forward to Coach Liepe building on the continued success of the program.”

Liepe posted that he was "Blessed & honored" to be the next Panthers head coach.

He played linebacker at both the collegiate and professional levels, playing overseas in Frankfurt, Germany. He also played linebacker and tight end while at Holy Spirit for coach Bill Walsh.

He takes over a Panthers program that went 7-3 in 2023, making the playoffs for the third straight season.