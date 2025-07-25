While New Jersey has plenty of amazing diners, drive-ins, and dives, only one spot can be The King of Flavortown’s favorite.

Guy Fieri has been all over the Garden State and tasted plenty of great food items here in Southern Jersey.

‘The King of Flavortown’ has a huge following, so when he goes to a restaurant, people will show up to see what its all about.

The Food Network's put out a list of ‘Guy Fieri’s 50 States of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’. The list highlighted one standout restaurant that Fieri visited from each state and Washington D.C.

They picked one stablishment from each state that appeared on the show over its nearly 20-year run.

Why Dolce & Clemente’s Made the List

According to the Food Network and their list, 'Guy Fieri’s 50 States of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' his pick for New Jersey is Dolce and Clemente's in Robbinsville. Located at 2 N Commerce Square, at The Lofts at Town Center in Robbinsville, the following was said about the upscale Italian Market and Deli:

A true deli experience, Dolce & Clemente’s in Robbinsville, New Jersey, is a must-visit for grab-and-go meals and snacks. Guy visited during Season 26, with owner Joe Clemente wowing the host with his signature prosciutto bread. The famous meat-stuffed bread is made with Joe’s grandfather’s original recipe.

Share Your Favorite New Jersey Spot

What are your thoughts on this selection from Guy Fieri? Where’s your favorite diner, drive-in, or dive in New Jersey? We’d love to hear from you! Feel free to join the conversation by messaging us on the app.