Four Jersey Shore Spots Among Coziest in New Jersey this Winter

While it has been somewhat of a mild winter, things could be cooling off as we hit the long dark months of January and February.

While we might be thinking of the spring and summer months before we get there how about a few places to entertain us during the final stretch of the winter months.

Peter Genovese, over NJ.com came up with a fun list of the 39 coziest restaurants in New Jersey with some local spots making the cut.

Let's take a look at the four local restaurants that made the list (which were ranked in no particular order)!

First up is The Irish Pub in Atlantic City.

Forget the antiseptic casino bar/restaurant scene and head to the Irish Pub, a hallowed hangout and decorated with vintage photos and posters. The red hotel pieces in Monopoly are based on the Irish Pub, which opened in 1972. Harp, Bass and Killian’s are on tap, the food’s good, and you can even get rooms upstairs in the inn starting at the unheard-of price of $50.

The Irish Pub is an iconic local spot at 164 St James Place in Atlantic City. There was a time when the Margate bars would keep people out til 3 a.m. and those party-goers would grab a taxi cab (remember them?), and head to the Irish Pub to further indulge.

Next up on the list is also in Atlantic City, The Gilchrist Restaurant in Gardner’s Basin.

Can you get cozy in Atlantic City? Sure, if you head to Gilcrist. The funky little breakfast joint, which opened in 1946, is still a relative secret in Atlantic City, and so, for that matter, is Gardner’s Basin, home to Gilcrist, Back Bay Ale House and Kelsey & Kim’s Southern Cafe, the latter two also recommended. At Gilcrist, the waitresses are folksy and friendly, the food hearty and the atmosphere — aquamarine walls, vintage photos, nautical memorabilia — is casual and comfy.

For the locals who have been to The Gilchrist, you know its a must-try spot in the city since 1946. This is a spot that everybody tries at least once, but don't just think of it as a summer spot, make sure you try it during these winter months, you might not have as long of a wait!

Right next door to Atlantic City, before you get to Margate, is Ventnor No. 7311

Ventnor No. 7311 is a cute little hangout with high-end baked goods; the caramel-laced morning bun is a cinnamon bun on steroids. You can also get cakes, pies, cookies and scones. And excellent coffee.

Does anything say cozy better then a bakery/coffee shop? Of course not, and No. 7311 is one of the best at 7311 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. So grab a baked good and a cup of coffee and check it out this winter.

The final spot on the list was down in Avalon, at the Circle Tavern

The Circle Tavern is the more relaxed, intimate, cozier cousin to the connected Princeton Bar. Kick back at the bar or settle into one of the booths. The Circle’s open year-round; the kitchen’s open until 10 p.m., the bar until 2 a.m. This time of year, it’s just you and the locals.

While it can be quiet in Avalon and on 7 Mile Island this time of year, there is something about a place that stays open year-round on the island. Circle Tavern at 2008 Dune Drive is one of the few spots that does and there is a reason, its a great place with great people!

While those made the NJ.com list here are a few other spots I think you should try in 2024!

A local brewery

There are plenty to pick from, but try one this winter. There are plenty in both Atlantic and Cape May counties, but many of the tasting rooms are cozy spots to try different types of beers.

I like many of them but here are three to check out:

1. Gusto Brewing Company in North Cape May

2. Chimney Rustic Ales in Hammonton

3. Behr Brewing in Lower Township

A coffee Shop

A coffee shop is quite cozy, but one of the coziest I have been too is Barista's Coffee House at 199 New Rd, Suite 19, Central Square in Linwood.

They have great food, flights, coffee, various latte's and a cozy seating area with a fireplace.

A Cool Bar

A cool spot I found late in 2023 was Queen Jayne's Lounge & Royal Drinkery in Somers Point. While it might be located in a Somers point strip mall, you feel like you are in an Atlantic City casino. They have a great drink a beer selection and its the definition of smaller is friendlier.

They have a great drink menu, solid beer choices and some local food options, trust me you want to check this place out this winter.

A Vineyard

Sticking with the smaller is friendlier theme, there is Natali Vineyards off the beaten path at 221 N Delsea Drive in Cape May Court House. While I am not a huge win drinker, I enjoyed both my stops at this place, which has great wine, entertainment, and some light food options.