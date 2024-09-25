Downtown Peru Restaurant Opens in Downtown Hammonton, NJ
A new restaurant is coming to downtown Hammonton
Downtown Peru has its grand opening at 14 S. 2nd Street in Hammonton, they're offering authentic Peruvian choices on their menu with all-you-can-eat and vegetarian dishes.
Here is a look at their menu.
Pictured below is the Lomo Saltado, which is one of my favorite Peruvian dishes.
A flavorful stir-fry featuring tender strips of ribeye steak, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and soy sauce. This dish is a fusion of Peruvian and Chinese culinary traditions, served with a side of crispy fries and a portion of white rice.
This is just another great reason to check out the downtown Hammonton area and check out everything its Main Street area has to offer. Hammonton has a ton of great restaurants, pizza shops, bakeries, and breweries, and adding an authentic Peruvian Restaurant adds another reason to visit.
They are open daily from 11am-8pm and 7pm on Sunday. They are closed on Tuesdays.