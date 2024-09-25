A new restaurant is coming to downtown Hammonton

Downtown Peru has its grand opening at 14 S. 2nd Street in Hammonton, they're offering authentic Peruvian choices on their menu with all-you-can-eat and vegetarian dishes.

Here is a look at their menu.

Pictured below is the Lomo Saltado, which is one of my favorite Peruvian dishes.

A flavorful stir-fry featuring tender strips of ribeye steak, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and soy sauce. This dish is a fusion of Peruvian and Chinese culinary traditions, served with a side of crispy fries and a portion of white rice.

This is just another great reason to check out the downtown Hammonton area and check out everything its Main Street area has to offer. Hammonton has a ton of great restaurants, pizza shops, bakeries, and breweries, and adding an authentic Peruvian Restaurant adds another reason to visit.

They are open daily from 11am-8pm and 7pm on Sunday. They are closed on Tuesdays.