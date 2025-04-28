In the 13 years since New Jersey passed new laws for the expansion of brewery sales and the establishment of tasting rooms for craft producers, there has been significant growth in the Craft Beer Industry.

One of the areas of the state that has seen the most growth in this industry is South Jersey. Some of the most popular and award-winning craft beer producers can be found in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, and Gloucester Counties.

Just in Cape May County, there are eight Craft Breweries that have won awards over the last two years. This is part of the reason why some argue that New Jersey's southernmost county could be crowned the Craft Drinks Capital of The Garden State.

A Local’s Guide to Cape May County’s 11 Craft Breweries

When the English Poet William Cowper in 1785 first coined the phrase "Variety is the very Spice of Life", he may have been given a premonition of how Craft Beer in Cape May County should be described 240 years later.

There is literally is something for everyone in New Jersey's southernmost county with such a wide spread variety of Craft Breweries to choose from.

While Cape May Brewing Company was the first taproom to open over a decade ago, there is so much more to Craft Beer in South Jersey than just who was first on the scene.

Some craft breweries, such as Slack Tide and Ludlam Island, have grown so much, they have had to move into new buildings in recent years. Plus, two of the most winning craft brewers, Gusto and Behr, can be found within a 10-15 minute drive from Cape May and Wildwood.

As someone who has lived in Cape May County for most of my life, I want to give you a tour of each of the 11 Craft Breweries in New Jersey's southernmost county and share what my favorite brews are at each unique location: