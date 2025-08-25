Cape May, NJ, Restaurant Beach Plum Farm has Some of Best Ambiance in New Jersey

Beach Plum Farm via Facebook

Cape May is known for many things, its beautiful beaches, shopping, Victorian-style homes, and its great restaurants.

Cape May’s Dining Scene Shines Again

The editors at OpenTable, selected the restaurants in New Jersey that stand out for their ambiance, with one Cape May restaurant ranking in the Top 10 of all restaurants in the state.

What Makes Beach Plum Farm’s Ambiance Special

Beach Plum Farm Kitchen, which is nestled in an awesome Amish barn.

Immerse yourself in the beauty and fresh flavors of Beach Plum Farm’s Farm-to-Table Dinner Series. These dinners are a celebration of Beach Plum Farm’s seasonal harvest, featuring our farm raised meats, organic produce, and garden herbs. Dine under the stars, or in our festive hoop house, depending on the weather.

As described in this write-up by OpenTable, the restaurant offers 'Farm-to-Table Dinners,' with the ability to 'dine under the stars, or in their festive hoops house, depending on the weather.' Pretty cool, huh?

Where to Experience This Farm-to-Table Gem

You can check out the ambiance for yourself at Beach Plum Farm at 140 Stevens St, in West Cape May.

