The next era of Buena Chiefs football is underway.

Kyle Klein, who has been an assistant coach with multiple South Jersey high school football programs, and was briefly the head coach at Pleasantville has been named the new coach at Buena.

"Grateful to have been named the Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School," Klein said in a social media post. "I appreciate our Athletic Director, Principal, and Superintendent for trusting me to lead this program."

Klein has plenty of coaching experience, serving as an assistant coach at Cedar Creek before he was hired by Pleasantville High School to replace Chris Sacco, but resigned in August of 2020 before he ever coached a game for the Greyhounds. He also served as the offensive coordinator for Oakcrest high school.

He takes over a Chiefs program that went 0-8 in 2023 under coach Greg Gruver. They were 4-7 in 2022 and 1-8 during his first season in 2021.

Gruver replaced longtime coach Jonathan Caputo after the 2020 season.