One of the signature events of the fall season is coming this Saturday to Margate, when Bocca Coal Fired Bistro runs its ninth annual Bocca Bike Crawl.

The event was launched to help raise awareness and money for The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation. All money raised from the event goes directly towards helping local individuals battling cancer and their families.

The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation was created in 2001 with the mission to promote cancer awareness within the surfing community and provide financial support to people stricken with cancer as well as their families.

So how can you get involved and have a good time?

Well, it's pretty simple, First, you must be 21- years of age. Secondly, you show up at Bocca either before the event or on the morning of the event. If you show up before it's $25 to ride in the crawl. If you show up the day of the event, it will be a $30 fee, with the first 80 people to sign up getting a Bocca Bike Crawl T-Shirt.

The event begins at 10:30 at Bocca, 7805 Ventnor Ave. in Margate, where they will be providing free breakfast sandwiches for all attendees.

From Bocca, participants will be riding to other participating locations like Roberts Place, Ventura's Greenhouse, Sunrise Shuckers, Sofia, and Maynard's.

While the is some poor weather in the forecast, I am told the event is rain of shine.

