For most people who read my stuff or follow me on social media, you know I am a fan of a great IPA.

I have traveled all over South Jersey and tried a plethora of different local IPAs, and while I dont know they I have a favorite or can crown the best one for me, the website Vinepair.com listed their Highest-Rated IPA in Every State.

Before we get to the top-ranked IPA in New Jersey, which is located in central Monmouth County, let's mention some recent IPAs I have tried from this area.

A Look at South Jersey’s Craft IPA Scene

Let's start down in Wildwood, where I recently had Haze Mat at Anglesea Aleworks and really enjoyed it, and would give that a try. Laser Beams in a good IPA at Behr Brewing in Lower Township, Why Are My Dreams So Loud and You Can Do Magic, both at Gusto in North Cape May, The Seed had an IPA called West of the Moon, Ship Bottom in Ocean County has a solid IPA called Hop & Hazy and ManaFirkin Brewing in Manahawkin had one called Ju Sea Shore, finally I had one of my favorirtes, which is at SoPo Brewing, Flake News.

So there are a few that I have tried recently. With that, let's check out which New Jersey IPA was named the best in the state.

The Newly Ranked Top IPA in New Jersey

The top IPA, according to Vinepair, was one from Kane Brewing called Overhead. While I have never tried this IPA, it gets great reviews from Untapped, which is the beer app I use to rate my favorite IPAs. Untapped gave Overheada a rating of 4.04 out of five stars, which means I need to check this out.

This isn't the first time that Kane has had a beer recognized as the best in New Jersey, with their Porter called "Sunday Branch" recently being named the top beer in the Garden State.

Their Party Wave IPA was the highest-rated beer a few years ago by VinePair.

Kane Brewing Company is located at 1750 Bloomsbury Ave in Ocean Township.

What’s Your Favorite New Jersey IPA?

What is your favorite local IPA or favorite IPA in New Jersey? Let us know on the free mobile app.