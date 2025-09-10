In the big, bad corporate world that we live in, small-town variety stores are no longer the norm.

You used to be able to walk down to your old-fashioned Five and Dime store and grab a beach chair, get a picture framed, maybe get an extra key made for the back door of your home, a greeting card for that special occasion, a boogie board for the beach, toys for your grandkids that are coming to visit, and more.

A Fixture in the Absecon Community

They pretty much had it all, and now one is closing up shop in Absecon after serving the area for 38 years.

The rumors are true. After 38 years we are closing. It’s been an honor and a privilege to be part of the Absecon business community. Almost everything in the store is 50% off. Stop in soon for the best selection. Thank you.

The Hometown Variety & Framing store, formerly Benjamin Franklin, located at 150 New Jersey Avenue in Absecon, is closing. And if you stop over there before their final day, you might just be able to get a deal on something. The store is offering 50% off on almost everything in the store before it closes for good.

I have spoken with the owner, Stan Weiner, who is retiring, multiple times for various purposes, including:

Atlantic Shore shadow boxes to honor our World Series championship team in 2021.

Atlantic Shore 2017 team that placed third at the World Series.

A framed picture of the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in 2017 is also displayed on the wall in my office.

A Shadow box for the 2021 World Series champion Atlantic Shore Babe Ruth team. Mike Gill / TSM loading...

Mike Gill / TSM Mike Gill / TSM loading...

A look at the Eagles winning the Super Bowl in Minnesota Mike Gill / TSM loading...

Memories From Customers and Friends

There were plenty of people wishing the owner and store well on social media:

Sorry to see you go! Wishing you the best in your retirement. Always a professional and great job!



Stan, sorry to see you go. Happy for your next chapter. You're framing was above everyone else in the area.



Congratulations on your retirement Stan. You have truly earned it with all your hard work, dedication to perfection on your framing and the hours you put in over the years. May the years ahead be filled with new endeavors and happy adventures. Remember, retirement is not the end of the road, it is the beginning of the open highway.

Do you have any memories of shopping at the Hometown Variety and framing store in Absecon? Do you have a favorite picture or something that makes you think of the store? Let us know on the app!