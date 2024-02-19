15 Items New Jersey Goodwills Wont Accept As Donations

When you finish doing your taxes this year, all of us start to think about what to buy with our tax returns and our minds start making a list of items we need or want. Maybe some new clothes, new furniture for the house, or something you have been wanting to get for someone close to you.

But then your mind goes to what you should do with your old stuff, the items that are being replaced by the exciting new purchases you plan to make. You know those clothes that you wore a couple of times and have just been hanging in your closet for months untouched. Or how about those Dishes and Glassware a well-meaning family member bought you as a gift years ago but you never use them?

To make space in your house for new items, donating to New Jersey's Goodwill Locations and Local Thrift Stores is a great opportunity to give back to those in the community who are less fortunate. Many people cannot afford to shop at the big name stores and for some people, shopping online is not always their best option for a variety of reasons.

There are many items that if in good condition, Goodwill and Thrift Stores accept that you may or may not be aware of, such as:

*Exercise and Sports Equipment

*Jewelry

*Toys and Games

*Shoes

*Furniture and Home Decor

*Wheelchairs

But there is also a long list of items that Goodwill and Thrift Stores will not accept. Even though some of these items may be considered "common sense" to not donate, as the French Author Voltaire wrote centuries ago: "Common sense is not so common"

