NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/27
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until Friday 7 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|4 - 9 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
15 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 68°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 66°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 6:49pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:35a
|Low
Wed 12:49p
|High
Wed 6:57p
|Low
Thu 1:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:09a
|Low
Wed 12:13p
|High
Wed 6:31p
|Low
Thu 12:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:23a
|Low
Wed 12:25p
|High
Wed 6:45p
|Low
Thu 12:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:05a
|Low
Wed 12:17p
|High
Wed 6:27p
|Low
Thu 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:15a
|Low
Wed 4:54p
|High
Wed 10:37p
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:24a
|Low
Wed 12:44p
|High
Wed 6:47p
|Low
Thu 1:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:22a
|Low
Wed 4:28p
|High
Wed 9:44p
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:21a
|Low
Wed 1:15p
|High
Wed 7:43p
|Low
Thu 1:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:13a
|Low
Wed 12:18p
|High
Wed 6:36p
|Low
Thu 12:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:37a
|Low
Wed 12:38p
|High
Wed 7:10p
|Low
Thu 1:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:21a
|Low
Wed 12:24p
|High
Wed 6:45p
|Low
Thu 1:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:19a
|Low
Wed 1:15p
|High
Wed 7:45p
|Low
Thu 1:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
