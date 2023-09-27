NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/27

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until Friday 7 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 9 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
15 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 68°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature64° - 66°
Sunrise/Sunset6:48am - 6:49pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:35a		Low
Wed 12:49p		High
Wed 6:57p		Low
Thu 1:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:09a		Low
Wed 12:13p		High
Wed 6:31p		Low
Thu 12:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:23a		Low
Wed 12:25p		High
Wed 6:45p		Low
Thu 12:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:05a		Low
Wed 12:17p		High
Wed 6:27p		Low
Thu 12:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:15a		Low
Wed 4:54p		High
Wed 10:37p		Low
Thu 5:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:24a		Low
Wed 12:44p		High
Wed 6:47p		Low
Thu 1:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:22a		Low
Wed 4:28p		High
Wed 9:44p		Low
Thu 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:21a		Low
Wed 1:15p		High
Wed 7:43p		Low
Thu 1:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:13a		Low
Wed 12:18p		High
Wed 6:36p		Low
Thu 12:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:37a		Low
Wed 12:38p		High
Wed 7:10p		Low
Thu 1:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:21a		Low
Wed 12:24p		High
Wed 6:45p		Low
Thu 1:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:19a		Low
Wed 1:15p		High
Wed 7:45p		Low
Thu 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

