NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/27

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until Friday 7 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 9 feet Winds From the Northeast

15 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)

13 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 68°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 64° - 66° Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 6:49pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:35a Low

Wed 12:49p High

Wed 6:57p Low

Thu 1:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:09a Low

Wed 12:13p High

Wed 6:31p Low

Thu 12:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:23a Low

Wed 12:25p High

Wed 6:45p Low

Thu 12:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:05a Low

Wed 12:17p High

Wed 6:27p Low

Thu 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:15a Low

Wed 4:54p High

Wed 10:37p Low

Thu 5:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:24a Low

Wed 12:44p High

Wed 6:47p Low

Thu 1:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:22a Low

Wed 4:28p High

Wed 9:44p Low

Thu 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:21a Low

Wed 1:15p High

Wed 7:43p Low

Thu 1:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:13a Low

Wed 12:18p High

Wed 6:36p Low

Thu 12:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:37a Low

Wed 12:38p High

Wed 7:10p Low

Thu 1:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:21a Low

Wed 12:24p High

Wed 6:45p Low

Thu 1:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:19a Low

Wed 1:15p High

Wed 7:45p Low

Thu 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

