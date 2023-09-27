Overdosing Man Crashes Car In Upstate New York and Bites Cop, Charges Say

Police allege a Hudson Valley man overdosed while driving his car, crashing it, and after his life was saved by police he attacked.

Over the weekend, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into an accident on Route 42 led to the driver's arrest.

Upstate New York Driver Arrested After Crashing Car In Sullivan County, New York

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, around noon, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on State Route 42 in Lake Kiamesha.

Arriving deputies found a 2022 Toyota Prius in the ditch. The driver was found sitting on the ground, against the Toyota.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Robert Forgione of Loch Sheldrake. Deputies soon determined that he was unresponsive and likely overdosing.

Sheriff's Office: Driver Overdoses And Crashes Car In Lake Kiamesha, New York

Deputies quickly regained consciousness after he was given two doses of Narcan.

Narcan is a drug that is known to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

After Forgione regained consciousness he became "combative" and started "fighting" with the deputies, officials say.

Man Accused Of Biting Police Officer After Crashing Car

"During the melee a detective was struck in the face and a deputy was bit on the arm. Forgione was arrested and charged with Felony Assault, and Misdemeanor Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Government Administration," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

He was arraigned in the Town of Thompson court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

