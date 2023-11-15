10 Shows To See in Atlantic City, NJ, Before 2024

It is officially the holiday season.

While 2024 is almost here, there are plenty of great shows to see in Atlantic City before the New Year.

The 2024 Concert Season in Atlantic City is already taking shape with some fun acts:

After Pitbull performs on New Year's eve to end 2023, the 2024 season gets underway with Ludacris and Juvenile at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening the season on Jan 12.

Also announced for so far in 2024 are:

Stevie Nicks at the Hard Rock Atlantic City on February 10.

Kool & The Gang, take the stage at Ovation Hall on Saturday, February 17

Aaron Lewis of Staind will be at Ocean Casino Resort Saturday, March 30

Creed, with special guest 3 Doors Down and opener Finger Eleven at Hard Rock Atlantic City on September 28

More shows will be announced soon so make sure you have our station app for all the updates.

Here are 10 shows that are coming to Atlantic City before the New Year.