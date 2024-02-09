It was closed and then suddenly it wasn't. Whitman Diner in Blackwood, New Jersey appears to be back in business. Where the heck have I been?



That Was Then

Whitman Diner, located on Route 42 in Blackwood, offered a modern, posh dining experience in Gloucester Township.

The diner definitely had a retro vibe, though, that reminded me of restaurants like Continental in Philly.

Whitman Diner in Blackwood NJ Google Maps loading...

The food and service were good at Whitman Diner so it was a big bummer when it closed back in 2021.

What Did I Miss?

It looked like there would just be another empty restaurant in South Jersey, but I was wrong! Over the weekend, I drove past Whitman Diner to find it BUSTLING again! Parking spots were full and it looked busy.

When did it REOPEN, y'all? Taking a look at Whitman Diner on Facebook, it looks like I missed the memo and it's actually been open again for a few months.

It must be under new ownership and back to cooking up breakfast and lunch goodies like omelets, eggs bennies, and even serving cocktails like Bloody Marys and mimosas!

The official Whitman Diner website is up and says it offers a full menu including Brunch Specials 10a-3p. I LOVE a good brunch.

Mouthwatering Options

So, if you're into fun menu items like Short Rib Grilled Cheese, Hot & Honey Chicken & Waffles, and quiche, go and check out the resurrected Whitman Diner. I'm very excited its back on the South Jersey food scene.

Long overdue on my end, but welcome back, Whitman Diner (?)! My bad for not noticing sooner, lol.

