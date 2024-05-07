The Garden State gets NO respect. And Another list is doing Jersey dirty.

via GIPHY

This time, it's a compilation of New Jersey towns that gotta go. The justification? The Garden State is too congested and has too many towns. The list says seven towns right here in South Jersey can barely justify their existence, so basically, they should just be wiped off the map.

Would New Jersey Be Better Off Without These 7 Tiny Towns?

Map of NJ Thinkstock loading...

In a 2023 article, NJ.com notes that New Jersey is made up of 565 municipalities, some so tiny you might barely realize you've even driven through them and are just a blip on your GPS.

The publication suggests that by eliminating some of these towns, the state of New Jersey would employ fewer people at the state level, thereby lowering taxes. They also write, "Really, who would know the difference?"

List Suggests Eliminating These New Jersey Towns

Welcome to New Jersey sign - Photo: Google Maps Welcome to New Jersey sign - Photo: Google Maps loading...

I'm not saying there's not some truth to NJ.com 's logic. I mean, Elwood...Hi-Nella. Blips, for sure. But all this list accomplishes is invalidating the towns AND the people that live in them.

Get our free mobile app

If you're a born and bread Garden Stater you take opinions like this PERSONALLY because there is such a thing as Jersey Pride. Bon Jovi's even got a tour t-shirt that reads 'New Jersey vs. Everybody.

via GIPHY

As someone who grew up in a South Jersey town most consider tiny, I can tell you that I WOULD notice if my hometown were wiped off the map. Below are the seven South Jersey towns NJ.com says need to go.

7 South Jersey Towns List Says Gotta Go in NJ The people at NJ.com are basically invalidating these seven South Jersey towns' reason for existence. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca