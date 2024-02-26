Ever wanted to go glamping on safari without having to fly to Africa? Check out the new vacation experience that just started taking reservations at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.



What is 'Glamping'?

Well, according to the Oxford Dictionary, glamping is a noun, a thing you DO, defined as 'a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping'.

Moreover, Oxford brilliantly describes glamping as 'likely to satisfy any city slicker seeking a little refuge in nature—without foregoing any of life's luxuries'. Tru dat, Oxford, tru dat.

Introducing Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa

Yes, and SPA.

Six Flags Great Adventure may have just created one of the coolest looking retreats in all of New Jersey.

Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa offers visitors luxury resort accommodations, including 20 suites (for couples and families), VIP dining, spa services, panoramic views of the 350-acre safari, and more, according to NJBiz.com.

Here's what Six Flags Great Adventure President Brian Bacica has to say about the park's first resort:

“We are excited to welcome guests this spring to the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, where opulence meets the open savannah in the heart of New Jersey. Our team is planning every detail to create a luxury experience welcoming guests to enjoy the beauty and uniqueness of our resort. Whether you seek relaxation, a family adventure, or a romantic getaway, Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa promises to exceed your expectations."

Not to mention the resort sits right in the middle of Great Adventure's Wild Safari! I just want to sleep with a tiger, and if I can't sleep with a tiger, I don't want to go, lol.

Kidding!

The Ultimate Girls Trip

I'm just imagining bridesmaids from all over the Garden State frantically corresponding to book bachelorette parties here, lol. It makes for a unique adventure, that's for sure.

Reserving Your 'Great' Adventure

Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa is now booking stays starting June 14, 2024, just as the summer season gets underway in the Garden State but prepare to clear your credit card.

In perusing the Six Flags website, it looks like glamping suites start at $699 a night with a two-night minimum and go up to $1200/night for a Family Glamping Suite that sleeps up to six people.

It looks like there's a fun, communal lodge where you can have a nice a dinner and hang out with other glampers.

And you can obviously visit the amusement park and Hurricane Harbor water park while you're on safari!

