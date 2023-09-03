If you've shopped at Forever 21 in the last three months, you could be the victim of a recent data breach involving the retail clothing chain.



Low-Cost Apparel Retailer Forever 21 To File For Bankruptcy According To Reports Getty Images loading...

What I don't love is the prospect of my personal information being hacked simply because I shopped there.

But, reportedly, Forever 21 has been under a cyberattack for the last several months, with half a million customers and even employees affected, according to techcrunch.com.

We're talking someone out there (probably on the dark web) living and breathing for stealing identities getting a hold of unwitting shoppers dates of birth, bank account numbers, and Social Security numbers.

Forever 21 employees of the fashion brand have reportedly had sensitive health plan stolen.

Locally, Forever 21 has stores in Mays Landing, Atlantic City, Deptford, and Cherry Hill.

What should you do if you're concerned your personal information has been compromised? Fulton Bank has several helpful suggestions, including changing account passwords and watching bank and credit card statements for any unapproved charges.