Over the last two decades, the area of Millville off North 2nd Street as well as the territory leading up to Cumberland Mall in Vineland has undergone major retail and restaurant development.

The Union Lake Crossing shopping center brought Target to town, as well as Five Below, Kohl's, ShopRite, and Ross.

It would expand to include Boot Barn, Philly Pretzel Factory, and more. And its adding on again, according to 42 Freeway.

There's a little something for everyone. From delicious treats to family fun to coffee runs, check out the businesses reported to be popping up soon in Millville.

Crumbl Cookies. The sweets empire is expanding slowly but surely in South Jersey, so why should Millville be any exception?! It will reportedly be coming to Union Lake Crossing.

Five Guys. The Millville burger game will add to its strength when Five Guys moves into Union Lake Crossing.

Fun City Adventure Park. There's always room for more family fun in Millville and this indoor park brings to life ball pits, foam pits, and trampolines. It will take over a large part of Union Lake Crossing.

Inspira Health. Inspira will offer some of its health services in a populated, convenient location inside Union Lake Crossing.

Raising Cane's. According to 42 Freeway, the super popular chicken fast-food chain will reportedly take over a vacant space at the corner of Union Crossing Blvd. and Route 47-S.

Skechers. Shop for sneaks and casual shoes soon in person at Union Lake Crossing shopping center.

Starbucks. Yep, another one! The coffee chain will reportedly join Raising Cane's at the same corner of Union Crossing Blvd. and Route 47-S.

The Starbucks addition is the most interesting to me considering the Target just across the way has an in-house Starbucks and the Cumberland Mall also has a Starbucks location. Perhaps, though, THIS freestanding Starbucks will have a drive-thru window, something the other nearby locations don't offer.

Which of these businesses are you excited to have come to Millville? Let us know!

