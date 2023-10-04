She's begun defrosting! Lol. Mariah Carey, our Christmas Queen, is bringing her catalogue of holiday songs to Philadelphia this holiday season.

Did you just shriek like Mariah when she hits the high note? You know the one I'm talking about, the WHISTLE!

I feel it snowing in my mind right now as I tell you the news that Mariah's coming to Philly in time for CHRISTMAS! Yay!

What could be more festive, dahling?

Mariah Carey's 'Merry Christmas One and All' holiday tour stops at Well Fargo Center in Philly on the night of Wednesday, December 13th.

The tour only has 13 shows, so it's very cool that Mariah including Philadelphia.

Mariah Carey's got two Christmas albums, 1994's Merry Christmas, which gave us one of the most popular original Christmas songs of all time in 'All I Want for Christmas is You', and 2017's Merry Christmas II You.

I got to see Mariah during the Christmas season a few years back in Atlantic City and it's the best time. Fans showed up dressed for the holidays and it was so fun to sing together like it was one giant Christmas caroling experience.

Tickets for Mariah Carey's 'Merry Christmas One and All' tour go on sale Friday, October 6th through Wells Fargo Center Box Office.

There will also be a presale beginning Wednesday, October 4th at 10a.m.

