Legendary 70-Year-Old Angelo’s Diner in Glassboro, NJ Has Been Sold
Know and love Angelo's Diner in Glassboro? Changes are coming. Here's what's up with that.
When we asked you to name the BEST old-school restaurant in South Jersey, so many of you answered with Angelo's Glassboro Diner that it landed at #3 inside our Top 10.
Let us refresh your memory of how it got there.
But the tiny little 70-year-old neighborhood joint on Main Street has been sold, and owners Joseph and Mary Ann Justice are hanging up their aprons.
According to 42 Freeway, 'The owners of Angelo's Diner in Glassboro have retired, and the diner was officially sold. While I have not spoken directly with the new owners, all indications are the diner will remain open and operating as it has for 70+ years! Same staff, same delicious and well-priced food.'
Nexus Property Group reportedly bought Angelo's but intends to keep a good thing going. I sure hope so! Angelo's Diner is not only a mainstay in Glassboro (and a reminder of the way things used to be), it's also a LANDMARK! Iconic, even.
Wishing The Justices a HAPPY RETIREMENT!
