Jon Bon Jovi, his family, bandmates, and fans of Bon Jovi are mourning the loss of Carol Bongiovi who has passed away at the age of 83.

Carol was the matriarch of the Bongiovi family. The woman who gave birth to the great Jon Bon Jovi. The first person on earth to ever look at his gorgeous face. What a gift she gave to the world! As a fan, I'll always be grateful to her for that.

Carol Bongiovi, Mother of Rocker Jon Bon Jovi, Dies in Monmouth County, NJ

Carol Bongiovi reportedly passed away at Monmouth County Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey on July 9th. She would have turned 84 on July 12th, according to People.com.

Carol founded the official Bon Jovi Fan Club at the start of the band's career, fielding and responding to thousands of letters and emails over the years. An Erie, Pennsylvania native, Carol would eventually migrate to New Jersey, living in Sayreville (where she raised Jon and his two brothers Anthony and Matthew) and most recently in Holmdel.

Jon, now 62, gave a statement to People following his mom's death that said, "Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed."

Jon recalled how his mom and dad John Sr. always believed in his big dreams of becoming a rock star, saying, "They were always supportive of me, which in retrospect, was incredible. Because I could get home at one or two in the morning and have to still be in school by eight o’clock. They just said, show up on time for school, you know that is your responsibility, but pursue your dream."

There's no word on whether Jon, who's been spending time in Nashville where's he's just opened his JBJ bar, was with his mother at the time of her death.

Carol, whose maiden name was Sharkey, was an incredible lady even before becoming mother to a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. In her younger years, Carol Bongiovi was a Playboy Bunny and a U.S. Marine, according to an obituary found on Holmdel Funeral Home's website.

All services for Carol Bongiovi will be private.

