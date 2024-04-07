Egg Harbor City, New Jersey will soon become home to a new Joe Canal's liquor store.



While driving on the White Horse Pike this week, I took notice of a banner hung outside a building that appeared to be undergoing renovation. I missed it at first, so I circled back and, low and behold, the signage said, 'Joe Canal's'.

Maybe renovation is the wrong word? Maybe newly constructed is what I need to be going for here?

New Joe Canal's Discount Liquor Outlet Under Construction in Egg Harbor City, NJ

Because I SWEAR this Joe Canal's Discount Liquor Outlet is right where Harbor Liquor used to be located (on White Horse Pike between 13th Terrace and 12th Terrace), but this building looks TOTALLY different.

It's taller, wider, and just BIGGER.

But to house a Joe Canal's Liquor Outlet it would have to be, right?

Either way, this Joe Canal's looks like it's really coming along, and if it did indeed replace Harbor Liquor, the size of this store will be able to offer much more variety and more of that variety than its predecessor.

What Happened to Harbor Liquor in Egg Harbor City, NJ?

If I happen to be wrong about Harbor Liquor because I really didn't take notice while I stopped briefly to take this photo of Joe Canal's please let me know.

We'll keep you posted!

Joe Canal's already has several other locations in Atlantic County, including two stores in Egg Harbor Township. One off Black Horse Pike and another off Fire Road.

