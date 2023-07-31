Gloucester Township's first-ever cannabis dispensary looks to be opening to the public soon. Are residents ready for it?



It's awesome to see something taking over the old Friendly's restaurant so there's not just another vacant building on Blackwood-Clementon Road (technically Clementon), but I never thought it would be a pot store!

I don't really, uh, 'partake', so I don't know WHERE is a good or right place to put up a marijuana dispensary, but I'll admit I was surprised to see it be approved so close to residential neighborhoods. But, again, I'm not exactly the authority.

That being said, HoneyGrove, which describes itself as an 'alternative treatment center' and medical cannabis dispensary, has to be close to opening. A banner's been erected on the building, which appears to have undergone a nice facelift.

The store has already held a few open houses and community-partnership events to slowly introduce itself to the public.

On Facebook, HoneyGrove staff says they look forward to answering all your questions if you're new to the cannabis scene.

As soon as we get wind of the official grand opening date for HoneyGrove cannabis dispensary, we'll update you.

In the meantime, how do you feel about a medical marijuana store opening in the 08021? Let us know in the comments below.

