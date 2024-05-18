A good thing's about to get even better in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is adding two new hot spots.



It sounds like the part of the second level of Hard Rock that overlooks the Atlantic City Boardwalk is being transformed into a restaurant and bar situation. It's been largely just an open space used for VIP events and other special occasions like North Beach fireworks.

Here's what we've got to look forward to.

Hard Rock Atlantic City, NJ Adding Two New Venues to Resort

A new outdoor restaurant on Hard Rock’s upper level, called The Terrace, will offer ocean views and a perfect vantage point for The Wheel at Steel Pier.

The Terrace will reportedly be open Thursday through Sunday (when weather cooperates) and serve seasonal cuisine.

Also on the upper level will be The Balcony, a nightlife bar with "sophisticated" cocktails, bottle service and a live DJ playing "generational hits”, according to Hard Rock. The Balcony will be open on weekends starting at 9 p.m.

Both The Terrace and The Balcony will open to the public Memorial Day Weekend.

Hard Rock also will introduce a new Atlantic City beach experience this summer billed as a "seaside retreat".

It will reportedly feature lounge chairs, umbrellas, private restrooms and beverage service.

All three spaces sound like they'll be great additions to all Hard Rock AC already has to offer.

