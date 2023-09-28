Yo, Guy Fieri! It’s Time to Pay a Visit to These Worthy South Jersey Restaurants

Guy Fieri's brought national attention to local establishments over the years. However, there are plenty of worthy restaurants in South Jersey he's overlooked for 'DDD'. Here's where we think he should visit next.

Fieri, a Food Network-famous chef and host, continues to shine a light on some of the best cuisine the Garden State has to offer on his series 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives', including Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, Carluccio's Coal Fire Pizza in Northfield, and The Grilled Cheese & Crabcake Company in Somers Point.

That's because Guy knows good eats, especially when the locals tell him where to go.

via GIPHY

That's our goal here. To point Fieri, Food Network, and their video cameras towards more awesome SJ eateries like Outlaw's Burger Barn in Vineland and JB Belly Busters in Cape May Court House so they might be added to the Flavortown map.

Check out our suggestions below and let us know what restaurants YOU would add to 'DDD'.

South Jersey Restaurants Guy Fieri Needs To Visit

If you missed where Guy Fieri HAS been in Jersey, keep reading.