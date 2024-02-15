If you were going to drop two fetuses off at any Philadelphia museum, Mutter is probably the right place for them, but WHY did someone just do exactly THAT?

Ever Heard of Mutter Museum?

Mutter Museum is described as 'America's Finest Medical History Museum' and is filled with all kinds of medical oddities. It also serves as a historical medical library for The College of Physicians of Philadelphia.

Grotesque Artifacts

Mutter Museum is definitely a place I would consider a 'hidden gem' in Philadelphia. It's fascinating. The museum houses medical anomalies of the dental, gynecological, congenital, and yes, embryological varieties.

There are brains, penises, and even dried specimens of poop. I kid you not.

You can also get a look at antiquated medical instruments and pharmaceuticals from centuries ago that will make you grateful for modern science.

It's Drawn Celebrities

Tribeca Film Festival 2011 Portrait Studio - Day 4 Larry Busacca/thinkstock loading...

Mutter Museum once drew The Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, to visit for an episode of his 'World Detour' with son Jack.

2 Fetuses Mysteriously Dropped at Mutter

10 Week Old Fetus SteveAllenPhoto/thinkstock loading...

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Mutter Museum received a package even THEY considered to be unexpected: 2 fetuses preserved in glass jars.

Where did they come from? Who delivered them? Who BIRTHED them? No one knows. And despite the specimen including a letter claiming it was sent from an unnamed physician who wanted to make the donation, an investigation is underway.

Get our free mobile app

Mutter Museum's curator Anna Dhody says it's a first for her, telling NBC 10 Philadelphia, "I have been here for almost 20 years and I have never received human remains anonymously in the mail. This was definitely out of the ordinary."

Mutter Museum in Philadelphia PA Google Maps loading...

By the way, if you ever want to visit, Mutter Museum is located at 19 S. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA.

States with the most UFO sightings Stacker compiled a ranking of the states with the most reported UFO sightings Using data from NUFORC's 24/7 hotline