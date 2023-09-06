Deptford, NJ Chick-fil-A Restaurant Closing for Several Weeks
It's hard enough to live without Chick-fil-A on Sundays, let alone seven days a week, but that's about to be the scenario at the Deptford restaurant.
Deptford's Chick-fil-A store, off Clements Bridge Road by Lowe's home improvement, will be closing temporarily later this week.
According to 42freeway.com, the restaurant will undergo a significant renovation.
Improvements reportedly include a bigger, more efficient kitchen, fresh facade, and two drive-thru lanes. Currently the restaurant has just one, but the dual drive-thru concept continues to grow in popularity for Chick-fil-A and other fast-food chains like McDonald's.
Chick-fil-A Deptford will close its doors at the end of the day on Friday, September 7th. So, if you live in the area best go and get your fix this week.
After Sept. 7th you'll have to venture to other area Chick-fil-A stores like Sewell, Turnersville, or by hauling your feathers into the Deptford Mall where there's still a Chick-fil-A stand in the food court on the upper level.