The spring/summer (and beyond) concert lineup along Camden Waterfront is looking really fun! Wait till you see everyone who's due to hit Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2024.

From country crooners (Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt) to hard rockers (Thirty Seconds to Mars, Korn) to 90s headliners (Hootie, Alanis) to sounds of the 70s (Chicago, John Fogerty), to today's hits (Hozier, 30 Seconds to Mars) variety is slice of life for music junkies who love to hit up South Jersey's premiere outdoor concert venue.

Even Barbie and Ken and KIDZ BOP are getting in on the South Jersey summer concert action!

There's nothing like sitting on Freedom Mortgage Pavilion's lawn or at one of its concourses on a breezy spring or warm summer night.

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion /Facebook loading...

As the sun sets, house lights go down, and Philly city lights turn on across the Ben Franklin Bridge, the music starts and it's just the most amazing feeling.

2024 Concert Season at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden NJ

Concerts Coming to FM Pavilion in Camden NJ in 2024 (Clockwise L to R: Dave Matthews, Lainey Wilson, Alanis Morissette, KIDZ BOP); All photos via Getty Images; Canva loading...

The nearly three dozen artists we know are confirmed to play FM Pavilion in the next coming months are likely just the tip of the iceberg.

We fully expect more acts will be added to the lineup as the year progresses.

In the meantime, keep scrolling to check out which musicians, singers, and bands are scheduled to stop by Camden Waterfront in 2024.

