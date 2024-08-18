One of New Jersey's favorite native sons, Bruce Springsteen, was spotted at the Jersey Shore this week picking up some take-out food. See where he dined!



Celebrities, they're just like us! Not really, but one famous dude who definitely fits in with us peasants in The Boss.

When Bruce isn't on tour, like he's been the last year and a half with the E Street Band, he's chilling at his home in New Jersey.

He likes to go for walks along the shore, for ice cream with buddy Jon Bon Jovi, and even handing out candy to kids trick-or-treating near his Colts Neck, NJ home on Halloween.

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Get Ice Cream courtesy Jersey Freeze in Freehold via njdotcom/Instagram loading...

This week, Springsteen was spotted picking up some take-out food along the Jersey Shore.

Bruce Springsteen Picks Up 60 Hot Dogs from Max's Bar and Grill in Long Branch, NJ

The Boss popped into Max's Bar and Grill in the Long Branch section of Monmouth County, NJ and he must have REALLY had a craving for a hot dog.

Bruce reportedly ordered 60 of them but wanted them uncooked. Perhaps he's hosting a barbecue! It's a ringing endorsement for Max's hot dogs if Springsteen likes them so much that he wanted to stock his own fridge with them.

Bruce Springsteen Spotted Grabbing Take-Out at the Jersey Shore

The Boss looked casual and fit in a white T-shirt and black ball cap when posing for a photo with one of the servers at Max's.

