One neighborhood in Galloway, New Jersey is growing as construction begins on 15 new homes along a major avenue.

The project is reportedly known as Redwood 15, named for the street on which the houses are being built, Redwood Avenue.

It's prime real estate located on the throughway between Jimmie Leeds Road and White Horse Pike, and near Stockton University and AtlantiCare Pomona.

Over the last several months, a large number of wooded areas of Redwood Ave. have been sold off and razed to accommodate new construction. Many other formerly wooded plots of land in the Pinelands section of Galloway are seeing similar development.

According to Redwood15.com, these will be 2,264 square foot, single family homes listed for $384,900. They look modern and beautiful, and each consists of between 3-4 bedrooms.

The renderings shown in a video on redwood15.com show a beautiful staircase, open concept living room/kitchen area, and more.

As someone who lives in this general area, I'm curious to see how 15 homes fit on the land that has been cleared on both sides of this stretch of Redwood Avenue. Stay tuned.

