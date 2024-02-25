Shocking News from Radio & TV Star and New Jersey Native
Shocking news from the world of entertainment today as the family of well-known radio and television host, and Asbury Park native Wendy Williams announced that the entertainer has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
What is Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia
According to The Mayo Clinic, Frontotemporal Dementia is a general name for a group of diseases that affects the part of the brain that controls personality, behavior, and language.
Aphasia impacts a patient's ability to communicate and comprehend language.
Frontotemporal Dementia is the same illness that actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with just last February.
At this time, there is no cure for this disease.
Wendy Williams is a Native of the Jersey Shore
An Asbury Park native, she graduated from Ocean Township High School in 1982.
She eventually began working as a radio disc jockey, landing gigs at a string of stations in the New York and Philadelphia markets.
In 2008, she landed her gig hosting The Wendy Williams Show for 13 years.
Toward the end of her talk show run, Wendy's life became as complicated as those she would often gossip about.
Where is Wendy Williams?
Wendy had agreed to film a documentary about her life after her talk show ended.
The documentary followed Williams and a day after she entered a facility to treat cognitive issues, her family revealed her diagnosis.
The Lifetime Television network is scheduled to air a two-part documentary titled, Where is Wendy Williams? February 24-25.
