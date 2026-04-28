Good news for walkers and bike riders on the Ventnor Boardwalk.

A ceremony and ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of phase one of the planned rebuilding of the Ventnor Boardwalk is set for noon on Wednesday, April 29th, on the Suffolk Ave Boardwalk.

The $7.1 million project, which was announced last summer, finished ahead of the scheduled May 16th completion estimate.

The ribbon-cutting was announced on Ventnor's Facebook page.

After months of hard work through all the elements, the Ventnor City Boardwalk reconstruction is coming to completion and we are ready to celebrate!

Join us on Wednesday, April 29 at 12pm on the Suffolk Ave Boardwalk for the ribbon cutting we’ve all been waiting for!

The Work on the Ventnor Boardwalk

The rebuilding work, which began in early November, necessitated closing a half-mile section of the Boardwalk from Surrey Avenue to Cambridge Avenue as the existing boardwalk poles, in the ground since 1964, were being replaced.

The reconstruction also included rebuilding the Boardwalk's pavilions, street-end ramps, railings, and lighting.

The Ventnor Boardwalk's distinctive herringbone decking pattern was eliminated because of the additional cost. The new Boardwalk has straight planking.

Ipe wood was used in the Boardwalk rebuild.

Ipe is still a popular choice by New Jersey towns with boardwalks because of its durability and strength.

Environmentalists are opposed to the use of ipe wood, which they say leads to the deforestation of the South American rainforests where it originates.

Phase Two of Project Will Begin in the Fall

Phase 2 reconstruction, from Suffolk Avenue to Jackson Avenue, will take place this coming fall and winter, according to the city.

Funding for the construction project was secured by the city through the New Jersey Boardwalk Preservation Fund.

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis