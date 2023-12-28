The Most Dangerous City in New Jersey is Atlantic City

I knew that Atlantic City has some challenges these days, but I was surprised to see a new report by a site called, Roadsnacks.net, naming Atlantic City the most dangerous city in New Jersey.

They scrutinized FBI crime statistics of over 300 cities in New Jersey. Atlantic City earned the dubious title of the most dangerous city in New Jersey.

How did they achieve that title? According to the report, Atlantic City leads the state with 1690 violent crimes per 100,000 people. The property crime rate is just over 8,000 per 100,000 people. Atlantic City has also seen 7 murders.

For those of you further south in Wildwood, you're not far behind. Wildwood was named the second most dangerous city in New Jersey. In fact, 7 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in New Jersey are located in South Jersey.

In fairness to Wildwood, one could assume that their numbers are inflated due to the large number of people who head there each summer for vacation.

Other South Jersey towns that made the list include, Millville, Camden, Bridgeton, Absecon, and Vineland.

So why are so many South Jersey towns on that list? One could guess that the unemployment rate in the region as well as the low wages for those who are employed. There's a lot of pain in South Jersey.

All is not doom and gloom in New Jersey. While we have our fair share of issues, there is a positive to share. The same site that published this report also ranked New Jersey as a state, the third safest in the country.

