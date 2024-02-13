The Borgata Buffet has been named the best all-you-can-eat buffet in all of New Jersey.

The Borgata Buffet is located between The Music Box and The Metropolitan. The first thing you notice is the opulent ambiance. It has a clean, bright look that feels rich.

What Makes the Borgata Buffet the Best

I love buffets because I like variety. I like to mix and match my foods, and the Borgata Buffet doesn't disappoint. For breakfast, they have a wide selection of the usual breakfast options, from several different types of sausage, an omelet station, a carving station, bagels and lox, French toast, pancakes, and more.

Lunch and dinner include prime rib. meatballs, pasta, seafood, various comfort foods, pasta, Asian and more.

Borgata Buffet Reviewed

One reviewer on Yelp raved about the seafood selection saying, they have a great selection of shrimp, steamed clams with drawn butter, muscles, salmon, and red snapper. They also have a daily fish and sushi selection.

Another reviewer pointed to the prime rib...good enough to return three times.

I love buffets. It's all about the options. The Borgata is all that and more. The quality of the food is noticeably better than many other places I've been to. Service is friendly and attentive, and the prices aren't outrageous for what you get.

Borgata Buffet Hours

The Borgata Buffet is open Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 8 am and 9 pm. If you're going for the Sunday brunch, you might want to get there either early or after 1. We've heard the line gets pretty long at noon.

Prices vary, and you can get more information by clicking this link.

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in Every State (msn.com)

15 of Atlantic County NJ's Best Burger Places Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis