South Jersey Native Returns as a Reporter For NBC10

A woman who grew up in South Jersey is returning to the area as a general assignment reporter for NBC10 Philadelphia.

Reporter From South Jersey Returns to Work at NBC10

NBC10 announced Tuesday that Siobhan McGirl will join the TV station on Monday, Jan 22nd as a general assignment reporter.

She is a South Jersey native who grew up in Washington Township and attended Gloucester Catholic High School.

McGirl graduated from Seton Hall University with a Broadcasting and Journalism degree in 2017 before moving to Virginia to work at WDBJ7, the CBS affiliate in Roanoke.

Her bio says that while working in Virginia she covered several national stories including the deadly white nationalist attack in Charlottesville.

McGirl Worked for the Connecticut News Media

Siobhan McGirl has been working as a reporter with the NBC-owned station WVIT in Connecticut for the past four years where she was recognized with a regional Emmy award and the Edward R. Murrow Award for her investigation into the governor’s tax debt.

Reporter Served as a Big Sister

According to NBC10, McGirl was a Big Sister volunteer with Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Connecticut where she was a mentor.

Siobhan McGirl is Excited to Return Home

McGril said goodbye to her Connecticut followers on her Facebook page, saying her time there had been special, but she was looking forward to returning home to work for NBC10.

Philly, I’m coming home! I am so humbly grateful for this opportunity to join the talented NBC10 team.

My high school English teacher at Gloucester Catholic encouraged me to pursue a career in journalism. To be returning home as a reporter in the same community is a surreal full-circle moment. It’s not lost on me that this personal dream come true would not have happened without countless mentors who have selflessly helped me over the years. ... I am eager to continue working in the NBCU family.

