I love breakfast. I love the idea of a good breakfast, gathered with friends or someone special at a cozy restaurant with lots of hustle and bustle and really good food.

Unfortunately, because I go to work at 3 am, my weekday breakfast usually consists of a breakfast bar and 2 or 3 cups of coffee.

But when I have the chance to go out for a real breakfast, it's one of life's little pleasures.

Listeners Share Their Favorite Breakfast Spots

We ask this question on the radio show every so often, just because I love to read about what your favorite breakfast experience is and where you love to go.

I've learned about a lot of good breakfast places that I had never heard of before from listener comments over the years.

For the most part, breakfast is usually something you go to close to home, don't you think? It is for me.

After hearing about excellent breakfast spots in Cape May Court House or Tuckerton, I might have to start traveling a little further for breakfast to try out some of these great breakfast places.

Eddie's Favorite Breakfast Place

Over the last few years, I have turned into a semi-regular for breakfast at Isabella's Cafe in Ventnor.

I like the food, the atmosphere is intimate -- not too large or too small -- and the waitstaff does a great job.

I've never had a bad meal there, although I tend to get the same thing over and over.

BORING! I know, what can I tell you?

Anyway, take a look at a gallery of some of our listeners' favorite South Jersey places to have breakfast and think about trying one out for yourself.

Or, reach out and tell me about your breakfast spot, and I will add it to the list.

