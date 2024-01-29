The Somers Point Police are asking for help with an ID of a Wawa customer.

Do You Know This Somers Point Wawa Customer?

Somers Point Police are asking for your help with the identification of a man caught on surveillance video walking into a Somers Point Wawa. The screenshot shows the man entering the front door of the Wawa at 5:22 am one morning.

Police Aren't Giving Details About Their Investigation

As happens many times in these cases, Somers Point Police are being vague about what this man is suspected of doing at the Wawa. We can only assume that he isn't being considered for the Customer of the Month.

The Wanted Man's Description

The man in question is white and probably in his 30s. He is dressed for cold weather with a black jacket covering a brown jacket and he is wearing a ski cap covering his head.

What to Do If You Know This Man

Somers Point Police say If you have any information about this man, you should contact the Detective Bureau at 609-927-6161.

Would You Rent This Infamous Linwood House? Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis